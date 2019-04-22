trial

AJ Armstrong trial: Top 10 moments

By
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The A.J. Armstrong trial resumes Monday afternoon after jurors had a long weekend to process the nine days of testimony they've already heard.

We're more than halfway through the trial. The prosecution rested their case on Thursday after calling 28 witnesses to the stand. Now, A.J.'s attorneys are questioning their experts, showing their evidence, hoping to prove A.J. didn't murder his parents Dawn and Antonio Armstrong. They were shot to death in their southwest Houston home in July 2016.

Next week, we expect to see A.J.'s grandparents, his girlfriend and friends testify. Click on the video to see the top 10 trial moments.

FAMILY SHATTERED: The murder trial of A.J. Armstrong


Related topics:
trialmurdertrials
