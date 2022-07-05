homicide investigation

Officials need help finding Ashod Williams' killer in 2021 northwest Houston murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Crime Stoppers and Harris County Sheriff's Homicide Division need the public's help identifying the suspect(s) responsible for a 2021 murder in northwest Houston.

Ashod Williams was found shot and killed inside an apartment located at the 12800 block of Greenwood Forest at about 3 p.m. on Sept. 26, 2021.

According to police, Williams sustained a single gunshot wound and was found by his former girlfriend, who came to check on him after not being able to reach him by phone.

William's family is requesting the community's help with identifying the suspect(s) responsible.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Information may be reported by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitted online at www.crime-stoppers.org, or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.
