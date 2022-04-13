Search continues for suspect 5 months after victim was shot to death in NE Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 44-year-old man is asking the community for help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.In November 2021, a neighbor found Kelton Sam unresponsive outside of his home in the 4010 block of Reid Street.According to Houston police, Sam had multiple gunshot wounds.An investigation revealed that Sam's front door had been kicked in, and his vehicle, a tan 2005 Lexus RX with Texas license plates KHP-5059, was stolen from the scene.Police did not release a suspect description.Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Anyone with information about the missing vehicle or shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.