homicide investigation

Search continues for suspect 5 months after victim was shot to death in NE Houston

Kelton Sam was shot multiple times and found dead outside of his home by a neighbor in November 2021.
EMBED <>More Videos

Search underway for murder victim's car missing after body found

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- The family of a 44-year-old man is asking the community for help in identifying the suspect(s) responsible for his murder.

The video above is from a previous report.

In November 2021, a neighbor found Kelton Sam unresponsive outside of his home in the 4010 block of Reid Street.

According to Houston police, Sam had multiple gunshot wounds.

An investigation revealed that Sam's front door had been kicked in, and his vehicle, a tan 2005 Lexus RX with Texas license plates KHP-5059, was stolen from the scene.

Police did not release a suspect description.

Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect(s) in this case. Anyone with information about the missing vehicle or shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.



SEE ORIGINAL REPORT: Car of 44-year-old found shot to death outside his NE Houston home is missing, HPD says
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonhomicide investigationshootingcar theftman shotman killedstolen car
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HOMICIDE INVESTIGATION
Human remains found in Montrose backyard ruled homicide
HPD searching for man who shot and killed woman in NW Houston
Man admits to killing 80-year-old grandmother, deputies say
Man charged with murder of Splendora woman found dead in her garage
TOP STORIES
Staffers indicted in $11M contract investigation appear in court
Rain chance returns Wednesday
Man accused of robbing 3 Houston-area auto shops in less than 1 week
UNT can't charge out-of-staters more than undocumented students
29 hurt in NYC subway shooting; Person of interest identified
Houstonians try to weather the rising costs of living
Human remains found in Montrose backyard ruled homicide
Show More
Gilbert Gottfried dead at 67 after long illness, family says
Texans in need to get share of $626M in 4th round of food benefits
HISD offering $10K stipend to bring teachers to struggling campuses
Megan Thee Stallion says she's going makeup-free
Search is on for the 2022 Gerber Baby
More TOP STORIES News