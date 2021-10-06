fatal crash

17-year-old appears before a judge for the first time since crash that killed 3 valet workers

Ahmedal Modawi is charged with murder after allegedly crashing into Fnan Measho, Eric Orduna and Nick Rodriguez.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Bond set for teen charged with murder of 3 valet workers in crash

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old charged with murder for a crash that killed three young men who were working as valet drivers in southwest Houston appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning.

Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi used a walker to appear before a judge due to the injuries he sustained from the crash.



A judge set Modawi a total $350,000 bond: $100,000 for each of the three murder charges and $50,000 for an aggravated assault with serious bodily injury charge.

EMBED More News Videos

WATCH: The teenage suspect appeared before a judge using a walker due to the injuries he sustained from the crash.



Modawi, a valet driver at Cafe Mawal, is accused of taking a customer's car without their permission Friday night and doing donuts in a nearby parking lot.

In exclusive surveillance video obtained by ABC13, a patrol car comes onto the scene, makes a circle, then initiates a traffic stop.

Police say Modawi evaded officers and drove the car just a few blocks down Fairdale before crashing into 18-year-old Fnan Measho, 22-year-old Eric Orduna and 23-year-old Nick Rodriguez, killing them.

SEE ALSO: "I had no idea it was my car:" Owner of car in deadly crash didn't realize his vehicle was involved
EMBED More News Videos

As the families of the three men killed in a horrific crash plan their funerals, the owner of the car in the crash is speaking out for the first time.



All three of the young men were valet drivers for Prospect Park Sports Bar. They were walking back to the bar from parking cars when they were hit.

According to details revealed in court Wednesday, Modawi evaded police for about 0.6 miles before the crash. A judge said he was driving 60 mph, double the speed limit in the area.

In addition to the three pedestrians killed, Modawi's passenger, 16-year-old Mohammed Alkatip, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained two broken legs. Alkatip, also a valet driver at Cafe Mawal, was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to court details.

RELATED: Valet worker killed in crash beat childhood leukemia only to die by reckless driver, loved ones say
EMBED More News Videos

HEARTBREAKING: Through hugs, tears and inconsolable pains, loved ones lamented their loss and called for justice.



The judge said Modawi is currently in high school and has no previous criminal charges. He is not a U.S. citizen and is from Sudan.

Modawi was given a bond supervision order. He is not allowed to drive without approval of a judge, cannot use illegal drugs or alcohol, cannot operate a firearm and must stay within Harris County.

If Modawi meets his bond, he will also be required to surrender his Sudanese passport.

Follow Brhe Berry on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

SEE ALSO:
Teen charged with murder was in customer's car during crash that killed 3 valet workers, sources say
EMBED More News Videos

Families of two of the valet drivers killed when a 17-year-old crashed into them came together, bonded by grief, as details emerge about what the suspected driver was doing when the incident happened.


3 valet workers identified in deadly crash caused by reckless driver near sports bar Friday night
EMBED More News Videos

As of Sunday night, HPD has not released any information on the reckless driver's condition, or if they had been taken into custody.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstoncar crashbondsmurdercar accidentcourtjudgefatal crashreckless drivingteenagerman killeddriver
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL CRASH
Man fatally hit by concrete mixer truck on Navigation
I-10 reopens more than 3 hours after pedestrian hit and killed
20-year-old DWI suspect charged after fatal crash with woman on I-45
Woman killed when stolen big rig crashes into house in NW Harris Co.
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News