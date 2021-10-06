17-year-old appears before a judge for the first time since crash that killed 3 valet workers

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=11089228" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> WATCH: The teenage suspect appeared before a judge using a walker due to the injuries he sustained from the crash.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 17-year-old charged with murder for a crash that killed three young men who were working as valet drivers in southwest Houston appeared in court for the first time Wednesday morning.Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi used a walker to appear before a judge due to the injuries he sustained from the crash.A judge set Modawi a total $350,000 bond: $100,000 for each of the three murder charges and $50,000 for an aggravated assault with serious bodily injury charge.Modawi, a valet driver at Cafe Mawal, is accused of taking a customer's car without their permission Friday night and doing donuts in a nearby parking lot.In exclusive surveillance video obtained by ABC13, a patrol car comes onto the scene, makes a circle, then initiates a traffic stop.Police say Modawi evaded officers and drove the car just a few blocks down Fairdale before crashing into 18-year-old Fnan Measho, 22-year-old Eric Orduna and 23-year-old Nick Rodriguez, killing them.All three of the young men were valet drivers for Prospect Park Sports Bar. They were walking back to the bar from parking cars when they were hit.According to details revealed in court Wednesday, Modawi evaded police for about 0.6 miles before the crash. A judge said he was driving 60 mph, double the speed limit in the area.In addition to the three pedestrians killed, Modawi's passenger, 16-year-old Mohammed Alkatip, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained two broken legs. Alkatip, also a valet driver at Cafe Mawal, was released from the hospital Tuesday, according to court details.The judge said Modawi is currently in high school and has no previous criminal charges. He is not a U.S. citizen and is from Sudan.Modawi was given a bond supervision order. He is not allowed to drive without approval of a judge, cannot use illegal drugs or alcohol, cannot operate a firearm and must stay within Harris County.If Modawi meets his bond, he will also be required to surrender his Sudanese passport.