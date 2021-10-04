Teen charged with murder was in customer's car during crash that killed 3 valet workers, sources say

ARRESTED & CHARGED: Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, 17, is charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault in this fatal crash at 5800 Fairdaile. A photo is not available at this time.



More info: https://t.co/Qvu4dTyDDG#hounews https://t.co/yXGacE0nlW