Teen charged with murder was in customer's car during crash that killed 3 valet workers, sources say

The crash occurred at 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 5800 block of Fairdale Lane.
The driver, identified by police as Ahmedal Tayeb Elnouman Modawi, is charged with three counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury.
According to Houston police, Modawi was spotted by officers doing donuts in a white Infiniti G37 in a parking lot in the 6300 block of Fairdale Lane when they tried to stop him.
Authorities say Modawi then took off before losing control and crashing into the three young men, who were near Prospect Park Sports Bar, where they worked as valet drivers.
The Infiniti then flipped and hit an object.
Police determined Modawi was not intoxicated at the time of the crash.
The victims were identified by family as 18-year-old Fnan Measho, 22-year-old Eric Orduna, and Nick Rodriguez.
The Orduna family went to a southwest Houston church to meet up with the family of Fnan Measho, another valet worker who was killed.
"We're not supposed to be burying them. We're not supposed to be burying them," cried Eric Orduna's sister Erica. "I've never felt so much pain in my life."
Mothers, fathers, brothers, and sisters collapsed upon each other and sobbed.
"Look what this did," Eric's older brother, Junior, said. "He's changed our lives forever. The other family. They're gone because of that, because of the senseless act."
Sources said, Modawi, worked as a valet driver across the street from the scene of the deadly crash at a restaurant and hookah lounge.
The teen and his male passenger, a 16-year-old valet driver who just started on the job, each sustained a broken leg in the crash. They were taken to the hospital.
"He's had three surgeries already," the mother of the injured passenger said in Arabic.
She showed ABC13 pictures of her son Mohammed, in the hospital bed, hooked up to machines.
Mohammed's brother said that his younger sibling was just working part time to help out the family, and he was just the passenger in the car.
The Measho and Orduna families initially said they wanted no parts of the vigil, hosted by Prospect Park Monday night.
They told ABC13 they are upset that neither Cafe Mawal, nor Prospect Park, nor the valet company, called them after the crash.
They also pointed out that both establishments remained open as their sons were laying on the street, dying.
"They're sweeping what they did under the rug, never [got] a call," said Erica Orduna. "These were not animals, they were humans."
According to family, Measho was a former standout track athlete at Bellaire High School and was studying at the University of Houston, with plans to become a police officer.
The Orduna family told ABC13 they knew something was wrong when 22-year-old Eric did not come home from work.
Both Measho and Orduna's families set up fundraisers to help provide the victims a proper burial and resting place.
