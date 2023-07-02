1 killed, 2 others shot during fight outside after-hours club in Alief area, deputies say

A man was killed, and two others were shot during a fight outside of an after-hours club on Bissonett in the Alief area, according to deputies.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a man was killed during a triple shooting outside of an after-hours club in the Alief area Sunday morning, according to the Harris County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators say the shooting stemmed from an argument about a fender bender in the parking lot of the lounge, located at 13655 Bissonnet Street, at about 5 a.m.

One woman was shot while trying to run from the gunfire and drove herself to a nearby emergency clinic. She is expected to be OK.

A man was taken to hospital in critical condition after being shot several times, according to investigators.

When deputies arrived at the lounge, first responders pronounced another man dead at the scene.

Investigators believe one of the men was possibly shot by a security guard.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said this is preliminary information and noted that several people took off by the time deputies arrived.

Authorities warn community members that after-hours clubs are "hubs for a lot of criminal activity."

Anyone with information about the shooting is urged to contact the Harris County Sheriff's Office at 713-274-9100 or Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS (8477).