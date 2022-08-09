Masked man armed with sharp object accused of robbing adult video store in NW Houston

Police said the suspect entered the store holding a sharp object and wearing a ski mask. Video shows him forcing the employees to open the cash drawer.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for an armed man accused of stealing cash from the register at an adult video store in northwest Houston.

The robbery happened on Saturday, July 2 around 1 a.m., according to Houston police.

Officials released surveillance video of the incident on Tuesday. You can watch the footage in the video player above.

Police said the suspect walked into the adult video store, located in the 14000 block of the Northwest Freeway, holding a sharp object and wearing a ski mask. He then demanded money from the cash register.

The video shows the suspect go around the counter and force the employees to open the cash drawer.

After putting the money in a backpack, he fled the store, police said.

Investigators described the suspect as a white or Hispanic man. He was wearing a gray shirt and black Adidas pants.

Please contact Crime Stoppers of Houston directly if you have any information related to this investigation. Information leading to the charging and/or arrest of any felony suspects may result in a cash payment up to $5,000. Tipsters must contact Crime Stoppers directly to remain anonymous and to be considered for a cash payment by calling 713-222-TIPS (8477), submitting an online tip at www.crime-stoppers.org or through the Crime Stoppers mobile app.