Parents 'adopt teachers' as way to show support during pandemic

MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several families in Fort Bend County are getting creative with how they're choosing to show support to their school district's staff members.A Facebook group named "Adopt A Fort Bend ISD Teacher/Employee" was created to allow parents and families to team up with a staff member and "adopt" them as a way to honor their hard work during unprecedented times."Through this time, our teachers, many of whom are also parents, face unimaginable challenges as they venture into uncharted territory, still driven by their passion as educators," read the group's description. "Now more than ever, they need our support. They need to know that they are respected and appreciated for their dedication and flexibility.""I was a little hesitant at first, because I didn't know what to expect," said Cameron Bunch, a FBISD teacher at Sienna Crossing Elementary School.Bunch joined the group and was paired with Abbey Land, a FBISD parent."I think this is a way to show our community and our educators that we value them and we are important," said Land.The two have met briefly on different occasions at Sienna Crossing Elementary School. Land said she would see Bunch passing by when she would pick up her sons."It was nice to be adopted," said Bunch.The adoption isn't legally binding, but simply a unique way for families and educators to connect."I've already sent him a form with a 'Get To Know You' so I can know what he likes, and what his hobbies are. These people invest in my kids life daily and spend hours preparing daily and I want to invest in them as well."If you're wondering if your district has a similar group, try performing a search on Facebook or ask your student's district directly.