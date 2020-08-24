back to school

Parents 'adopt teachers' as way to show support during pandemic

By
MISSOURI CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Several families in Fort Bend County are getting creative with how they're choosing to show support to their school district's staff members.

A Facebook group named "Adopt A Fort Bend ISD Teacher/Employee" was created to allow parents and families to team up with a staff member and "adopt" them as a way to honor their hard work during unprecedented times.



"Through this time, our teachers, many of whom are also parents, face unimaginable challenges as they venture into uncharted territory, still driven by their passion as educators," read the group's description. "Now more than ever, they need our support. They need to know that they are respected and appreciated for their dedication and flexibility."

"I was a little hesitant at first, because I didn't know what to expect," said Cameron Bunch, a FBISD teacher at Sienna Crossing Elementary School.

Bunch joined the group and was paired with Abbey Land, a FBISD parent.

INTERACTIVE: WHAT LEARNING COULD BE LIKE DURING COVID-19 PANDEMIC


"I think this is a way to show our community and our educators that we value them and we are important," said Land.

The two have met briefly on different occasions at Sienna Crossing Elementary School. Land said she would see Bunch passing by when she would pick up her sons.

"It was nice to be adopted," said Bunch.

The adoption isn't legally binding, but simply a unique way for families and educators to connect.

"I've already sent him a form with a 'Get To Know You' so I can know what he likes, and what his hobbies are. These people invest in my kids life daily and spend hours preparing daily and I want to invest in them as well."

If you're wondering if your district has a similar group, try performing a search on Facebook or ask your student's district directly.

SEE ALSO:

Houston teachers exploring 'learning pods' as back-to-school option

Harris County and Houston order schools to delay in-person learning until Sept. 8

YES Prep to reopen campus later than Harris Co. order

Parents will have more back-to-school choices, TEA says

Follow Charly Edsitty on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
educationfort bend countykatyhealthback to schooleducationfort bend isdcoronavirusschoolcoronavirus texascovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BACK TO SCHOOL
Mother of 4 says her kids don't have access to computers
Students, employees at UT want to stop in-person classes
Teacher in Houston resigns over COVID-19 concerns
How Houston-area universities adjust to COVID-19
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Marco upgraded to hurricane, Laura takes aim at Houston
Gov. Abbott declares state disaster for 23 Texas counties
Harris and Galveston counties say prepare to evacuate
Galveston Co. Judge discusses preparations for Hurricane Marco
Hurricane prep kits done on a budget
Foul play 'highly suspected' in case of missing 2-year-old
2020 RNC: Everything to know about GOP convention
Show More
Trump announces plasma treatment authorized for COVID-19
'Be Someone' replaced on Houston railroad bridge
TEA announces new COVID-19 tracking system for public schools
Tropical storm slashes southeast of Puerto Rico
Man crashes into 6 cars in downtown, threatens to shoot witnesses
More TOP STORIES News