'This is our dad': Funeral home returns ashes to grieving families after Action 13 stepped in

Wingate Funeral Home didn't give any reason why it delayed giving loved ones back to their families, who now wonder how many other families may still be in a similar fight.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- At least two families who have struggled for weeks to get their family members' ashes finally succeeded after Action 13 intervened.

Members of the late Clyde Thomas Hodges and Sarah Smith families arrived at the parking lot of Wingate Funeral Homes on Houston's southside Tuesday morning. They were told that they could finally pick up the ashes, after weeks of trying to do so.

"I'm nervous, absolutely nervous," Hodges' daughter, Shelly Sweeny, said. "Just hoping that we can pick them up and be done. Be able to pick our data up and go home and be finished with this part of it."

Sweeny and her family have tried for weeks to get their father's ashes from the funeral home. But it wasn't until she contacted ABC13 a few days ago that she got some answers.

A man who identified himself as Raymond showed up at the funeral home early this morning.

"I just parked," he said when questioned by reporters about whether he works at the funeral home. "Give me a moment," he said, before uttering a curse word and walking away from reporters.

A short while later, Raymond did open the doors to the funeral home and allowed the family members inside. He then gave them the ashes they have tried so hard to locate.

"This is our dad," Sweeny said, choking back tears. "I feel horrible leaving him here. I feel horrible sending him here."

The exact issues related to the Wingate Funeral Home remain somewhat confusing. 13 Investigates found that at least one person associated with the funeral home is currently in federal prison. In addition, the state agency that regulates funeral homes has opened an investigation.

Still, it is unclear why employees took possession of bodies but did not return them after taking cremation fees.

"I feel bad for them," Smith's daughter, Emily Zuniga, said. "I'm empathetic. I just don't know if it's right. I don't know how to handle my feelings right now. I'm glad I have her ashes."

