Action 13: Funeral home director keeps door closed as he's confronted over fate of ashes

ABC13 is pushing for answers after families are being ignored from a Houston funeral home who still has their loved one's ashes after months of stalling.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- ABC13 is still pushing for answers for some grieving families in Houston who said Wingate Funeral Home is not handing over their loved ones' ashes.

The families said it's been several weeks with no communication from the funeral home.

Eyewitness News reached out to the Texas Funeral Service Commission on this situation and is waiting to hear back.

"As time goes by, it's just a pit in your stomach," Nicole Patrick, who is waiting for her father's ashes, said.

For weeks, Patrick's family and Emily Zuniga's family have both been waiting to get their parents' ashes from Wingate Funeral Home.

They both paid in full but said their calls and emails are being ignored by representatives at the funeral home after they were told the ashes were ready weeks ago.

"I'm upset. It's very distressing. We put our trust in this funeral home and manage everything and act professional and to just ghost us like they did, it's very upsetting," Patrick said.

Her dad, Clyde Thomas Hodges, passed away in October. Hodges was an avid fisher. The family is still waiting to honor his wishes of spreading his ashes in the Gulf of Mexico.

"It's already during such a traumatic time for us, and I just feel like this wound can't really close because I'm stuck in this loop of miscommunication," Zuniga said.

Zuniga's mom, Sarah Smith, died from cancer in November.

ABC13 first reported to you about both of their stories on Sunday, when knocks went unanswered by representatives at Wingate Funeral Home.

On Monday, Eyewitness News went to the home of the listed funeral home director, Raymond Cook. The families said they had been communicating with Cook until at least two weeks ago. When they called and emailed, they received no response. When they showed up in person, the facility was closed.

The hurting and grieving families said they just want the ashes of their loved ones.

"Do they understand the pain that they're causing to all of these people that trusted them with something so precious?" Zuniga asked.

ABC13 tried getting answers from Cook at his home around 4:30 p.m. on Monday. The door remained closed, but the man on the other side said families needed to call the funeral home. The same line is disconnected.

At 4:37 p.m. and 4:43 p.m., the two families told ABC13 they received messages from Cook and the funeral home that they would be able to pick up the remains of their parents on Tuesday.

If you're facing similar issues, you can file a complaint through the Texas Funeral Service Commission.

As for the owner of Wingate Funeral Home, Jase DePaul Gautreaux, also known as Jase Dixon, he's in federal prison after pleading guilty to engaging in prohibited monetary transactions.

