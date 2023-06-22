If you were impacted by storms, you may want to rush to make repairs. But experts warn to take time, so you don't get scammed.

Two weeks after storms caused damage, Cypress family is still waiting for insurance help

CYPRESS, Texas (KTRK) -- After a storm damaged their home two weeks ago, a Cypress family said their insurance company is finally taking steps to help them after ABC13 asked questions.

The inside of a Cypress home looked like a mess after trees toppled.

"We've got a blue tarp over the house," William Forbes said. "A hole we could (drive) a Volkswagen through in the roof."

Forbes said that strong storms caused damage to his garage and roof two weeks ago. He contacted Liberty Mutual, but besides the tarps, he's still waiting for assistance.

"We're just kind of sitting here stuck in the middle with everything going, and I hate to be this way, but give me a break," Forbes said.

When ABC13 reached out to Liberty Mutual, they couldn't answer our questions but said they'd contact Forbes.

The Cypress man said the company reached out, and now, he has approval for a rental home.

The Better Business Bureau (BBB) said delays can be an issue for some homeowners with insurance companies.

"If it's not working out for any reason, then you can go to the Texas Department of Insurance, that's the government agency that regulates insurance companies, so you could file a complaint with them," BBB of Houston, investigations and public affairs Vice President Leah Napoliello said. "They also have a helpline to assist too."

The BBB of Houston said frustration for homeowners hit by storms isn't only with the insurance, but contractors too. The agency says to be careful about contractors who apply pressure, demand cash, and want full payment upfront.

"Don't just hire someone that approaches you at your door," Napoliello explained. "Take some time and investigate them. You can get their contact information and look up their information later, but don't hire anyone on the spot or pay anyone on the spot."

These are steps the Cypress family said you need to take because dealing with a storm's aftermath is aggravating enough.

"We've been so stressed out about this dealing with the insurance to a point where it's making up both physically ill," Forbes said.

At least, Forbes says he's thankful movement is finally heading their way after toppled trees did this two weeks ago.

