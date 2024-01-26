Who is responsible for abandoned cables in Harris County? Action 13 hunts down a couple's answers

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A cable hangs over fences, trees, and sheds in the Winchester Country subdivision of northwest Harris County.

Those living in impacted properties say it is an eyesore and hazardous, but they can't find anyone to fix it.

Gary Henry told ABC13 he is concerned the cable may cause him to trip and fall as he and his wife, Lee, ease into their senior years. Gary, who's 6 feet 4 inches, can easily touch the cable.

The Henrys have been trying to track down the cable's owner for months with no luck. So, Gary reached out to Action 13.

Together, ABC13 and Gary were able to rule out CenterPoint Energy, Comcast, AT &T, and Phonoscope. On Thursday, Verizon said it was looking into it.

An inscription on the cable reads "Wavevision." Underneath the company name is an out-of-service telephone number.

According to records from the Texas Secretary of State's Office, Wavevision is a broadband company that went out of business in 2022.

ABC13 contacted the Harris County Engineering Department after Precinct 3 Commissioner Tom Ramsey's Office confirmed the department would be the best resource.

A spokesperson said the cable was the Public Utility Commission's responsibility. But a spokesperson for the PUC of Texas told ABC13 it was the Federal Communications Commission's responsibility.

On Thursday, a spokesperson for the FCC said it was looking into the matter.

"There should be a telephone number that can be used strictly for a situation like this, and it should be published," Lee said.

