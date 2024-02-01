Plan to help enhance USPS efficiency had setbacks, sparking delays, officials say

Houston-area residents are looking for answers about major delivery delays at a United States Postal Service facility in Missouri City.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- After multiple residents voiced their concerns over mail delivery delays from United States Postal Service facilities in Missouri City and north Houston, we're finally learning that a plan meant to enhance efficiency led to the delays, according to officials.

On Tuesday, Congressman Al Green, and representatives from Rep. Sylvia Garcia's office, and Chair Michael McCaul met with National Association of Postal Supervisors (NAPS) representatives regarding the matter.

It was during this meeting that the "Delivering for America" plan was highlighted. According to officials, the 10-year initiative is intended to enhance USPS' efficiency, but three years into it, it appears the projections fell short.

As part of the plan, High Output Package Sorters (HOPS) intended to replace the less efficient Automated Parcel Bundle Sorters (APBS) in the north Houston sorting facility, but setbacks were encountered due to poor planning.

The association's representatives reportedly expressed concerns over the poor execution of the new machine's installation, leading to the delay in deliveries and backlogs at the facilities.

On top of that, relying on ground transport while also experiencing staffing shortages after Christmas contributed to the delays.

Since learning the latest update, it's unclear when the packages will start moving along.