19-year-old woman shot and killed in median in southeast Houston, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after a woman was shot and killed in southeast Houston on Sunday, according to the Houston Police Department.

The shooting happened at about 6:45 p.m. on 5201 Reed Road, where a car club meet-up took place.

Police say the 19-year-old victim was working as a home healthcare aide and loved attending the car meetups.

The male suspect was seen in a black Ford Focus.

Police say that the male shooter turned himself in.

"He left a hole in my heart. I am dying inside. I don't know how to accept this. This is my best friend," the victim's mother told ABC13 after finding out her daughter was killed.

It is unclear why the suspect fired shots at the woman.

