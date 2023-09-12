League City police seek robbery suspect accused of tying up, pepper spraying store clerk

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are searching for a robbery suspect accused of tying up a store clerk with phone cables and pepper spraying him at a 7-Eleven early Tuesday morning.

League City police were notified about a possible robbery at the 7-Eleven at 1410 W. Main St. at 1:48 a.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found the 21-year-old store clerk in the office of the store with his hands and feet tied up. Police said the man had been pepper sprayed multiple times.

The clerk was treated by paramedics at the scene.

Investigators said the robbery suspect, described as a 5'8" to 5'10" Black male, entered the store at 1:16 a.m. and immediately pepper sprayed the clerk, who was standing at the counter.

The suspect then took the victim to the office, where he tied up his hands and feet with phone cables and pepper sprayed him again, according to LCPD.

Police said the suspect filled up two trash bags with cigarettes and other tobacco products.

When another customer pulled up and parked outside at 1:39 a.m., the suspect ran out of the back of the store, police said.

Investigators did not have a description of the suspect's vehicle.

LCPD released a surveillance photo of the suspect, in hopes that someone might recognize him. He was wearing a baseball cap, a face mask, a gray jumpsuit, black shoes, and a red backpack.

Anyone with information about the wanted suspect is urged to contact the LCPD non-emergency number at 281-332-2566.

