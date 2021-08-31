child killed

Girl, 8, fatally shot after Pennsylvania high school football game

Some 100 to 200 people were leaving the game as the shots were fired
By 6abc Digital Staff
DA: No arrests made after girl, 8, fatally shot after football game

SHARON HILL, Penn. -- No one is in custody following a fatal drive-by shooting that killed an 8-year-old girl after a high school football game Friday night.

The game between Academy Park and Pennsbury High School had just ended when the gunfire erupted near the concession stand just before 9 p.m.

RELATED: Grieving family speaks out after 7-year-old killed at high school football game in Sharon Hill, Pa.

Fanta Bility, 8, died at Mercy Fitzgerald Hospital in Lansdowne, Delaware County, from a gunshot wound to the chest. Two other juveniles were also wounded. No details were immediately available about those victims.

"Even this morning I was looking at pictures of Fanta and thinking of her," said the child's uncle, Mohamed Bility. "We miss her, we miss her, we miss her, we miss her."

A K-9 unit, officers with metal detectors, and federal agents blanketed the immediate area in a search for some object or evidence that remained undisclosed.

Those that live near the school were heartbroken by the loss of life.

"This doesn't happen here, this really is a quiet neighborhood," said resident Steve Overholt.

Others from the area are now trying to organize a vigil in Fanta's memory as the family prepares to lay her to rest.

"Everybody from this community, Philadelphia, wherever you are at, come and show this little girl some respect and love and bring a teddy bear, bring a balloon, bring a prayer, pray for her family," said one parent in the area named Jackie.

In a statement, the Delaware County DA expressed his sympathies for the loss of the life and asked for anyone with information to come forward.

"On Friday night, a terrible tragedy occurred - the senseless death of 8-year-old Fanta Bility. Our thoughts and prayers remain with her family and friends at this most difficult time," said District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer in a statement released Monday.

Chopper 6 was over the scene after a shooting following a football game at Academy Park High School in Sharon Hill, Pa.



Stollsteimer said the ongoing investigation includes an investigation into the police discharge of weapons following initial shots fired by civilians in the area surrounding the football stadium.

Some 100 to 200 people were leaving the game as the shots rang out, officials said.
