ABC13 and Workforce Solutions to host virtual job fair featuring more than 200 jobs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you're looking for a job, ABC13 is hosting a virtual job fair featuring more than 200 positions.
ABC13 is partnering with Workforce Solutions to host the half hour event starting at 11:30 a.m. It will take place on ABC13's website and free streaming apps on devices like Roku and Amazon Fire.
In order to participate, all you need is a resume, or you can create a free profile on the state's job website.
There are 220 jobs available with six different companies.
Some of the industries include transportation, customer service, real estate and retail. If you want to preview the jobs, head to the Workforce Solutions website.
If you're not looking for a job, but need help in other areas including education, or resume building, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline during the event. The number is 832-849-0480.
In addition to offering the jobs, ABC13's Nick Natario and Workforce Solutions will talk about how you can jumpstart your job search by learning new skills and how you can get free help.
