ABC13's virtual job fair features positions paying $28 an hour

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- In about a week, boosted unemployment benefits will end in Texas, and if you need a job, ABC13 has a way for you to get one quickly.

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair, featuring nearly 2,000 jobs in the Houston area.

Some of those jobs pay nearly $30 an hour, and others are immediate hire positions.

The highest paying jobs in the event are with JSW Steel USA Inc. located in Baytown. The company is looking for electricians, millwrights, crane operators and material loaders.

Some of the positions pay upwards of $28 an hour.

There are positions in industries including retail, leisure and hospitality and manufacturing. You can apply for the jobs through the Workforce Solutions social media page, website, or email.

Each week, Workforce Solutions has recruiters standing by to answer questions. You can contact them through the ABC13 viewer hotline at (832) 849-0480.

Workforce Solutions is a free service that helps people in the Houston area land jobs. They also help people learn new skills and can offer scholarships to help job seekers take classes or even get free childcare.

To preview the jobs, go to the Workforce Solutions website , and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.

To participate in the job fair each Thursday, look for the live stream on our website in the video player above or visit our streaming apps.

Get updates on future job fairs by following Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
