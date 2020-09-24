jobs hiring

How you can land a job paying $25 an hour during ABC13's virtual job fair today

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- For more than five months, ABC13 has held a virtual job fair, and on Thursday, we're offering another one with some jobs paying $25 an hour.

At 3 p.m. on ABC13's Facebook page, we're partnering with Workforce Solutions to host a job fair. This is the 21st fair we've held with the agency.

Our weekly job fairs, which have featured more than 1,500 job openings, have been viewed more than 450,000 times.

Since April, more than 1,300 have applied for work through the job fair, with more than 20 people now working.

This week, we're featuring about 500 open positions from 17 different employers, and some of the jobs allow you to work from home.

There are retail, education and call center positions. The pay ranges from $10 to $25 an hour.

The jobs are located throughout the Houston area, including Baytown, Katy, Rosenberg and Conroe.

If you're interested, head to the Workforce Solutions website to view the jobs. Make sure you look for the Facebook live video Thursday afternoon.

To apply, make sure your contact information is up to date on Facebook, or create a workintexas.com profile.

Looking for work? Here are companies now hiring in the Houston area!
