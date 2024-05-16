ABC13 Who's Hiring job fair focuses on what you can do to improve your career exploration

From networking and degrees to certifications, navigating a career path can be challenging. But this week's job fair aims at helping you navigate that path. It won't only feature experts but real jobs, too.

PASADENA, Texas (KTRK) -- With it being graduation season, our ABC13 who's hiring job fair wants to share how you can navigate the career path.

Working at Intuitive Machines at Houston's Spaceport is a job Oscar Gil never thought would happen after spending nearly a decade going between two schools.

"Everyone plans for four years, maybe five at most, but when things literally don't go as expected. You really don't know what's going to happen next," Gil explained.

Gil's struggles began at the University of Houston. After the engineering degree didn't develop, he turned to San Jacinto College. He earned a degree there, but when he discovered the college's aerospace certification program, his career soared.

"I get to build space vehicles for a living," Gil said. "Moon landers and just being able to say that feels pretty good."

It's a job Gil says he landed because while he studied, he worked alongside Intuitive Machines employees. It's an example that workforce experts say is how networking makes a difference.

"(Gil's) story demonstrates (to) reach out and look for other things," Workforce Solutions executive director Juliet Stipeche explained. "Take everything that you learn. It's always going to remain with you, and learning is always an asset, but you need those connections to land that career."

If you're unsure where to start, Workforce Solutions offers scholarships and training opportunities at various schools across southeast Texas. You don't need to spend years studying either.

Gil's program worked at his own pace. Months later, he was hired and helped construct a lunar lander that made it to the moon earlier this year.

"Just keep moving forward and make the most of every opportunity that you get because you never know where you're going or where you're going to end up eight years later," Gil said.

If you need somewhere to start, you can reach Workforce Solutions through the ABC13 hotline. The number is 713-243-6663.

This Thursday, ABC13's Who's Hiring job fair is focusing on helping you improve your career exploration.

ABC13 is not only focused on career exploration with the latest Who's Hiring job fair but also wants to help you find work. On Thursday, May 16, we're hosting an in-person job fair at San Jacinto College.

The event starts at 9 a.m. and runs until 11 a.m. It's being held in the school's welcome center, which is building C27. The campus is located at 8060 Spencer Highway, Pasadena, TX 77505.

