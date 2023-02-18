ABC13 town hall to focus on Black men and their mental health

Houston rapper Lecrae is no stranger to therapy. The Grammy Award-winning gospel artist told ABC13 he hopes more Black men will pursue help for their mental health.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- If you or someone you know is in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741. You can reach Trans Lifeline at 877-565-8860 (U.S.) or 877-330-6366 (Canada) and The Trevor Project at 866-488-7386.

Lecrae has a lot of reasons to smile these days.

The gospel rap artist has a beautiful wife and three kids, several movie projects in the works, and just kicked off his final "Church Clothes" tour, with a stop in the Bayou City on April 22.

But it's something the Houston native did - later, he concedes, than he would have liked - that he said has made all the difference.

"Therapy has changed my life," he told ABC13 during a recent Zoom conversation. "Black people have prided ourselves on our ability to navigate struggle. Yes, man, thank God we're able to do that, but we don't have to do that. If you don't have to struggle, don't do that."

We recognize that struggle is real, which is why Eyewitness News producer and anchor Brittaney Wilmore is gathering changemakers like Lecrae for a town hall next Thursday (7:00 - 8:00 p.m. CST).

The town hall will highlight the factors behind the mental health crisis among Black men, and the resources available that can save their lives.

With suicides on the rise in the U.S. after a two-year decline, federal data shows Black men are now at greater risk of experiencing stress and anxiety without coping interventions, including therapy and mental health care access.

The statistics are alarming. Members of the Black community are now 10% more likely to experience serious psychological distress than other races, according to the Health and Human Services' Office of Minority Health.

"I went through a very detrimental season of clinical depression, severe anxiety, and I didn't think there was really any way out of it," Lecrae said "Therapy helped me to unpack a lot of the reasons why."

Through slavery, Jim Crow laws, the fight for civil rights and a laundry list of disparities, Lecrae said the Black community has had to shoulder a lot of generational trauma.

"We were never afforded the opportunity or the luxury of therapy at one point in time," Lecrae said. "It cost money, and it was money we didn't have. Now there's more opportunity for us to get therapy. There's options for free therapy, there's options for it to be affordable, and now we just got to end that stigma that, we're not better because we can endure struggle."

Brian Ellison, founder of The Black Man Project, said only one in three African Americans who need mental health care receive it.

His organization works nationally to explore the complexity of Black masculinity for men and boys, creating safe spaces that nurture healing, accountability and brotherhood.

"We're addressing issues that we commonly see within Black households, and we hope to normalize conversations like this taking place wherever we gather, beyond this space," Ellison said.

Ellison will be joined Thursday by a panel of mental health advocates and experts ready to address your questions, including:

Be Dismond Sweet , The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation

, The Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation Cameron Lightfoot , 15-year-old mental health advocate

, 15-year-old mental health advocate Julius Thomas , former NFL player and neuroscience doctoral candidate

, former NFL player and neuroscience doctoral candidate Dr. Oshan Gadsden, Hampton University psychology chair

"When you have heart problems, you go and talk to a cardiologist. Well, mental health is the brain, it's literally an organ in the body," Lecrae said. "And so there's someone who understands how to navigate the human brain. Go talk to them and get help for it, so you can be a healthier individual."

Viewers can submit their questions for possible inclusion in Thursday's town hall here:

(On mobile? You can open our form by tapping here.)

You can watch the town hall wherever you stream Eyewitness News on your TV, like Roku and Fire TV. Just search "ABC13 Houston."