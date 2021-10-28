Employers are hiring in the Houston area, and here's how you can land one of those jobs

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Texas' latest job report shows employers are hiring, and we have a way for you to capitalize on this without leaving your home.
Each week, ABC13 partners with Workforce Solutions to host a virtual job fair. During the event, participants can apply for a number of jobs, and get help with career advice or even apply for childcare assistance.
Last week, the state's September jobs report showed the Houston area added 27,300 jobs. Of those, 22,500 were with schools.
However, mining and logging, which include oil and gas, added 1,500 jobs last month.
Our virtual job fair features positions in the oil and gas industry that can pay more than $100,000.
There are also warehouse positions, and a temporary customer support specialist position that pays $25 an hour.
To participate, all you have to do is hit "play."
That's right. Just watch the video above for all the information you need.
During the event, Workforce Solutions recruiters take applications through social media, email, and the state's jobs website.
If you need other free career advice, there's the ABC13 viewer hotline. The number is (832) 849-0480.
To preview the jobs each week, visit the Workforce Solutions' website, and look for the "as seen on ABC13" section.
We'll also preview the state's massive job fair to help veterans. The annual "Hiring Red, White, and You" event will take place next week.
It's a four-day hiring event to help veterans in our area. Even if you're not a veteran, you can participate as well.
