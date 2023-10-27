ABC13's Game of the Week showcases battle of best undefeated programs: North Shore vs. Atascocita

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- When you think of some of the best high school football programs not just in the Houston area but in the state of Texas, North Shore and Atascocita high schools are at the top of that list.

The Mustangs and Eagles face off Friday evening in one of the biggest games in the state.

Both schools are undefeated on the season at 8-0 and 5-0 in 21-6A.

Tonight's ABC3's Game of the Week will help determine who will win the district championship, something North Shore has won for the past six years.

In that time, the Mustangs have maintained an incredible 83-4 record with three state championships. That was then, this is now.

Atascocita comes in with one of the most complete teams with top college talent on both sides of the ball.

The Eagles offense is led by quarterback and Northwestern State commit Zion Brown, who has been steady under center. Tory Blaylock and Cardae Mack will carry the ball for the Eagles, who have scored 42 points or more in seven of their eight games.

North Shore has a prolific quarterback of their own, Kaleb Bailey. Bailey led the Mustangs to a state championship as a freshman and is looking more like his state offensive MVP self after sitting out most of last year with a leg injury.

These two teams are well-coached and have high-level talent, which sets up one of the best games in our area of the season.