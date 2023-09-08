For ABC13's Game of the Week, we highlight North Shore linebacker Jarvon Coles who gives it all on the field and in the classroom.

'He's unbelievable': North Shore linebacker Jarvon Coles coming up big on and off the field

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Football at North Shore is a full-time commitment. The Mustangs' game faces will tell you that.

For senior linebacker Jarvon Coles #9 in practice, that same intensity spills over into the classroom.

"School comes before athletics. Got to get the work done inside of class, then you can get out here and put the hard work in," Coles said.

North Shore Mustangs Head Coach Willie Gaston loves Jarvon's effort on and off the field.

"In the classroom, he's unbelievable. Anytime you get a kid with a 4.1 GPA - I think he was ranked 68th in his class out of 1,100 students - when you have a kid that takes his academics so serious, it's going to be easy to coach him on the field," Gaston said.

Coles loves to get the job done on and off the field. At 5'9'', just 180 pounds, Coles works in the land of giants.

Gaston has watched Coles grow up in the North Shore system and become a big-time hitter.

"He's one of the most underrated kids. He plays so big to be so small. He's one of those kids that you wish he was 6 foot, 6'2'', he'd have every scholarship offer. He has a way of coming down and hitting. It's unbelievable to see some of the things he does," Gaston said.