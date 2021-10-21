Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair, some positions pay $30 per hour

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13 Localish is showcasing the Alvin community, and if you're looking for work, or hoping to learn a new skill, we have a way to help.
ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions Thursday to host a virtual job fair.
The event highlighted an Alvin Community College program where graduates can get a job that pays around $70,000.
There are around 80 jobs in the Alvin area, with some of the positions paying more than $30 an hour.
The jobs aren't just in Alvin. There are also about 100 other openings around southeast Texas.
To participate in job fairs each Thursday at 11:30 a.m., make sure to visit ABC13's homepage or stream it with our ABC13 news apps.
During the half-hour event, recruiters take applications through social media, email and the state's jobs website.
If you need career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at (832) 849-0480 and talk to a recruiter for free.
To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solution's website and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.
This week's fair also highlighted Alvin Community College's process technology program, which helps students tap into the oil and gas industry.
For more on job openings in the Greater Houston area, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
