job fair

Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair, some positions pay $30 per hour

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13 Localish is showcasing the Alvin community, and if you're looking for work, or hoping to learn a new skill, we have a way to help.

ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions Thursday to host a virtual job fair.

The event highlighted an Alvin Community College program where graduates can get a job that pays around $70,000.

There are around 80 jobs in the Alvin area, with some of the positions paying more than $30 an hour.

The jobs aren't just in Alvin. There are also about 100 other openings around southeast Texas.

To participate in job fairs each Thursday at 11:30 a.m., make sure to visit ABC13's homepage or stream it with our ABC13 news apps.

During the half-hour event, recruiters take applications through social media, email and the state's jobs website.

If you need career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at (832) 849-0480 and talk to a recruiter for free.

To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solution's website and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.

This week's fair also highlighted Alvin Community College's process technology program, which helps students tap into the oil and gas industry.

For more on job openings in the Greater Houston area, follow Nick Natario on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careershoustonalvinemploymentjobs hiringjob fairabc13abc13 plus downtownabc13 plusjobsworkplace
Copyright © 2021 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOB FAIR
Here's how you can land work in days with ABC13's virtual job fair
ABC13 hosts job fair where you can find work or childcare assistance
ABC13 virtual job fair focuses on ways to land a job downtown
CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide
TOP STORIES
What you need to know about Astros tickets, events before World Series
Can authorities prove if Brian Laundrie killed Gabby Petito?
Yordan Alvarez returns from double knee surgery to win ALCS MVP
Baldwin was told gun was 'cold' before movie set shooting
Astros head to World Series after ALCS win over Boston
Houston Astros on pace for record beer year
'Bobby Dynamite' helps chug the Astros towards ALCS title
Show More
Don't get stuck in these traffic closures this weekend
20-year-old shot to death during break-in of Conroe home, police say
Arrest made in case of Alvin abduction, sexual assault of a minor
Rain chances increase this afternoon
USC suspends fraternity after alleged drug-facilitated sexual assaults
More TOP STORIES News