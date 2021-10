Here's how to land a job in Alvin during ABC13's virtual job fair, some positions pay $30 per hour

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) -- This week, ABC13 Localish is showcasing the Alvin community, and if you're looking for work, or hoping to learn a new skill, we have a way to help.ABC13 partnered with Workforce Solutions Thursday to host a virtual job fair.The event highlighted an Alvin Community College program where graduates can get a job that pays around $70,000.There are around 80 jobs in the Alvin area, with some of the positions paying more than $30 an hour.The jobs aren't just in Alvin. There are also about 100 other openings around southeast Texas.To participate in job fairs each Thursday at 11:30 a.m., make sure to visit ABC13's homepage or stream it with our ABC13 news apps During the half-hour event, recruiters take applications through social media, email and the state's jobs website If you need career advice, you can call the ABC13 viewer hotline at (832) 849-0480 and talk to a recruiter for free.To preview the jobs, visit Workforce Solution's website and look for the "As Seen on ABC13" section.This week's fair also highlighted Alvin Community College's process technology program , which helps students tap into the oil and gas industry.