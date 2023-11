ABC13 was at the scene and saw flames bursting through the vacant hotel's roof.

Cause of fire under investigation after flames burst through abandoned hotel roof

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An abandoned hotel in west Houston is smoldering on Friday after an overnight fire.

It happened at about 3 a.m. to a hotel off the Sam Houston Tollway and Westheimer Parkway.

Flames were shooting through the roof, but the fire is out now.

So far, there has been no word on what may have sparked the fire in the first place.

ABC13 was at the scene and saw that the hotel appeared to be vacant and not open for business.