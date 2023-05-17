Neighbors find 2 abandoned toddlers in their yards in southwest Houton, homeowners say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- An investigation is underway after unattended children were seen wandering in neighbors' yards in southwest Houston.

A woman told Eyewitness News that two little boys wandered up to her and a neighbor's home Wednesday morning with no adults in sight.

The Houston Police Department said officers responded to the report about two unsupervised children at about 9 a.m. in the 11600 block of Sharpview Drive.

Commander Reece Hardy said the boys are about 2 to 4 years old and appear to be in good health and not malnourished.

"(The woman) reported to us that she saw a black sedan that she did not recognize parked in outside of her house that drove away," Hardy said. Investigators are working on learning if the sedan is related to the unattended children.

When Houston police arrived at the scene, they advised the homeowners not to take the children into their homes, according to the woman. Instead, they gave the kids water and snacks to try to help.

She told ABC13 the children were in soiled diapers but didn't seem to be upset. As police were waiting for Child Protective Services to arrive, ABC13 crews showed up at the scene.

Eyewitness News learned that the Houston Fire Department took the children to Texas Children's Hospital, where CPS is expected to meet them.

ABC13 crews saw the children were barefoot and wearing pajamas.

"If they were intentionally left behind, then that's a felony offense," Hardy said. "But we don't know the circumstances of how they were left here."

Authorities said neighbors do not recognize the children, and they don't appear to be from the neighborhood.

"(We see this) more often than we would like," Hardy said. He applauded the women for handling the situation with caution, making sure there was no threat, and calling the police.

