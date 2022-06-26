child shot

9-and 18-year-old shot at an apartment complex in Wharton, police say

EMBED <>More Videos

ABC13 Houston's 24/7 Streaming Channel

WHARTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old boy was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Sunday morning, police said.

The video above is ABC13's 24/7 livestream.

Officers responded to the shooting at the Riverbend Apartments at 2500 Junior College Blvd.

Upon arrival, officers said they found the boy with a gunshot wound in his back.

He was taken to a hospital in Houston by Life Flight. His condition is unknown.

A subsequent 911 call led officers to the OakBend emergency room, where they discovered an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the upper chest.

Police believe the man was involved in an argument with unknown suspects.

Investigators said they believe the boy was "an unintended victim of that gunfire exchange."

If you have any information about this incident, tip anonymously via the P3 Tips website or contact Det. Sgt. Eder at 979 532-3131.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
whartongun violenceshootingteen shotchild shotinvestigationguns
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHILD SHOT
Judge denies bond for man accused of murdering 9-year-old girl
8-year-old's killer may have been in Kia with front-end damage
Man accused of killing 9-year-old girl was out on multiple bonds
TX schools have added own police since 2017, but concerns still loom
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being shot by 2 suspects while walking on a sidewalk
Shipment carrying 150,000 pounds of baby formula arrives in Houston
Driver shot after argument in N. Houston, wife fires back, police say
One more hot and mostly dry day, then a pattern change next week
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
Cop who sought GOP bid allegedly punches state senate candidate: video
Ghislaine Maxwell on suicide watch but isn't suicidal, lawyer says
Show More
Suspect detained after shooting in Tranquility Park, police say
3rd monkeypox case confirmed in Houston area, officials say
There are many ways to eat healthy amid high food prices, experts say
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Bank of America apologizes to refugee family for account mix-up
More TOP STORIES News