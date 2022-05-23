murder

Woman and boyfriend accused of starving, beating her 8-year-old daughter to death in 2020

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A woman and her boyfriend face murder charges after the death of her 8-year-old daughter back in 2020 in west Houston, documents show.

Ruben Moreno, 29, and Soledad Mendoza, 29, were arrested last Friday for their role in the death of the child that police said occurred back on Dec. 21, 2020 in the 900 block of Gessner Road.

Officials said they had been called to Memorial Hermann Memorial City Hospital to investigate the death.

It was later revealed the little girl showed signs of starvation and chronic rib fractures.

The couple faces charges of capital murder and injury to a child.

