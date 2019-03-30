road rage

Driver shot by 70-year-old man in apparent road rage incident

EMBED <>More Videos

Police: Driver shot by man in apparent road rage incident. Maggie Kent reports during Action News at 5pm on March 29, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA, Pennsylvania -- A 41-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot in the chest. The shooter is a 70-year-old man who called police immediately after the shooting to report it.

The shooter told investigators the two drivers got into an argument while waiting at a red light in the Crescentville section of Philadelphia.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said, "It appears that the motive of the shooting is road rage."

The shooter told investigators the man he shot was kicking his car and threatening him before he pulled the trigger.

About a half hour later, the shooting victim was found in his car less than a mile away. He was taken to Einstein Hospital in critical condition.

EMBED More News Videos

Philadelphia police are investigating an apparent road rage shooting that left a man injured on Thursday night.



The shooter was taken in by police for questioning.

"Preliminary investigation does reveal that the 70-year-old man does have a valid permit to carry," said Chief Inspector Small.

People who live near the shooting scene question if the shooting was justified.

"Just because you have a permit to carry doesn't mean you're allowed to. That situation could have easily been avoided. Drive away," said Maria Colon, who heard the commotion outside her window.

RELATED: 8 tips to help drivers avoid road rage

Police are not releasing much information about the apparent road rage encounter and subsequent shooting, saying the investigation is "ongoing."

The shooting victim is in critical condition. The man who fired the gun has not been charged with any crime.

QUIZ: Are you causing road rage?
EMBED More News Videos

A woman says she and her 3-year-old daughter were in the crosshairs of this man's gun on I-10 this afternoon.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
crime & safetypennsylvaniacrimeshootingu.s. & worldroad rage
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ROAD RAGE
Two women brawl on highway after road rage incident
Driver rammed woman's car in apparent road rage: Deputies
Serial shooting suspect drove around with gun for months
Man beaten in apparent road rage incident
TOP STORIES
1 former, 3 current Huntsville ISD students all killed in crash
LyondellBasell and GEO near ITC under shelter-in-place
Beto O'Rourke holds Houston rally to kick-off 2020 campaign
2-year-old child shot in southwest Houston, police say
Thousands of drivers stuck on Gulf Freeway in Dickinson
Resident finds body of man wrapped in front of her home
'Heartbeat' abortion ban heads to Georgia governor's desk
Show More
Judge restores Obama-era drilling ban in Arctic
Deputies searching for missing 12-year-old girl in Crosby
Global citizens asked to power down for Earth Hour on March 30
Teen cancer survivor surprised with new bike after his was stolen
2 robbery suspects in custody, 1 on the loose after chase
More TOP STORIES News