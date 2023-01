All mainlanes reopen on 610 North Loop at Homestead Road after hazmat spill causes closure

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- All lanes are open again on the IH-610 North Loop after a hazmat spill prompted all lanes to be closed.

The spill from a truck heading eastbound near Homestead Road happened at about 1:44 p.m. Monday, officials said.

