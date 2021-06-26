Surveillance video shows suspect vehicle wanted in shooting of 6-year-old boy in N. Harris Co.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office Violent Crime Unit has now released video showing the vehicle of the suspect wanted for firing a bullet that struck a 6-year-old boy on Monday.Investigators are still asking for the public's help in identifying the person behind the wheel of a black Chevrolet Camaro that can be seen on video entering the boy's subdivision that evening. Deputies said the suspect vehicle may or may not have the front license plate affixed.It happened in the 15400 block of Bammel Field Court on Monday. Surveillance video shows the shooting happened at 8:12 p.m.Deputies said the boy was playing at home when the gunfire that is believed to have come from an area behind the boy's residence occurred.The boy was originally rushed to HCA Houston Healthcare Northwest by his family with non-life threatening injuries, but was later taken to Texas Children's Hospital for observation."They're just shooting for fun," said neighbor Sylvia, who only wanted to use her first name. "That's amazing to me, because they're shooting to these houses."In two videos obtained by ABC13, you can hear the rapid gunshots. In one video, a child's cry could be heard moments after the gunfire. In the second video that pointed to an empty field behind the homes, a black sedan can be seen from the area where the gunfire originated."It's unfortunate people think they can just park in that area and shoot a firearm in the direction towards the houses," Deputy Eddie Hazel said. "I think people need to use common sense when using firearms. Never point or shoot it at the direction of a home. There are ranges you can go to. You don't shoot them in neighborhoods."Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for any information leading to the charging and/or arrest of the suspect. If you have any information about who did this or more details about the suspect vehicle, call Crime Stoppers at 713-222-TIPS.