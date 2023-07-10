Mother charged after leaving 6-year-old son alone at home in Atascocita, Precinct 4 says

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother has been arrested and charged after Precinct 4 deputies say she left her 6-year-old son alone at their home in Atascocita.

Precinct 4 deputies said they were called on Sunday by a witness to the suspect's home in the 18100 block of Enchanted Rock Trail. The man told deputies he found the boy loudly crying outside his home at about 5:50 a.m., several blocks away from where the boy lives.

Records say the boy was found barefoot.

An investigation found the child had been left home alone. Deputies were able to identify the mother as Erika Williams and called her.

Williams told deputies she was nearby and arrived 15 minutes later. When she arrived, deputies said Williams showed multiple signs of intoxication.

Records say she was unable to answer when deputies asked her where her ID was.

Child Protective Services were called and released the child to another family member.

The 34-year-old mother was booked into the Harris County Jail and charged with child abandonment with intent to return.

Williams posted her $2,000 bond, records say. She is due in court on Tuesday.

