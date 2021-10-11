5-year-old who was ejected during car crash has died and driver charged with murder

Houston police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 59 at Chimney Rock around 3:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon.
Witnesses driving on the highway told police they saw a Honda weaving in and out of the southbound lanes moments before the crash.
Soon after, the driver of the Honda reportedly hit an 18-wheeler, and kept driving. After that, witnesses said he hit a red Mercedes, and then hit a box truck.
When the driver hit the box truck, the little girl was ejected from the car.
It is unclear where she was sitting inside the car, or if she was wearing a seatbelt.
Medics with the Houston Fire Department took the girl to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.
According to HPD, the 5-year-old wasn't the only small child inside that car. In fact, she was the eldest of three.
A 4-year-old, and a 2-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Authorities did not say what the relation is between the driver and the three small children.
That driver was arrested and charged with murder, according to Houston police.