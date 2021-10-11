5-year-old who was ejected during car crash has died and driver charged with murder

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A 5-year-old child has died after police say she was ejected from a car being driven by a man who they believe was drunk.Houston police responded to the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 59 at Chimney Rock around 3:55 p.m. Saturday afternoon.Witnesses driving on the highway told police they saw a Honda weaving in and out of the southbound lanes moments before the crash.Soon after, the driver of the Honda reportedly hit an 18-wheeler, and kept driving. After that, witnesses said he hit a red Mercedes, and then hit a box truck.When the driver hit the box truck, the little girl was ejected from the car.It is unclear where she was sitting inside the car, or if she was wearing a seatbelt.Medics with the Houston Fire Department took the girl to the hospital in critical condition where she later died.According to HPD, the 5-year-old wasn't the only small child inside that car. In fact, she was the eldest of three.A 4-year-old, and a 2-year-old were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.Authorities did not say what the relation is between the driver and the three small children.That driver was arrested and charged with murder, according to Houston police.