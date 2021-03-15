3 dead after multiple car crash ends in flames in northwest Harris County

Spring Firefighters are working a multiple vehicle accident with injuries and vehicle fires at FM 2920 & Gosling. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/7yBfnEhN96 — Spring Fire Department (@Springfdtx) March 15, 2021

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her two children died after a crash involving multiple vehicles ended in flames in northwest Harris County, according to Harris County Constable Precinct 4.It happened on FM 2920 near Gosling Road around 8:50 p.m., according to the Spring Fire Department.When firefighters arrived to the scene, officials immediately performed CPR on at least one of the injured children. Lt. Michael Cohen said that child was taken to a hospital in The Woodlands by Life Flight.Cohen also said an adult from another vehicle was rushed to the hospital by EMS.Officials said a total of seven vehicles were involved and asked that drivers avoid the area as firefighters continue to put out the fires.Police were reviewing witness video showing a vehicle that may have been speeding and caused the crash.