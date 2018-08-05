4-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say

Major Crash: SH 36 / Long Lane. 4-vehicles. 2x fatalities. Life Flight en route. Road will be closed for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/gR1wPKfnIO — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 6, 2018

A crash has left two people dead according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.Deputies say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 36.The cause of the crash is currently unknown.The road is expected to close for an extended period of time.A crew is currently en route to the scene. We will update as more information comes available.