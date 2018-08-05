4-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say

CAR CRASH

4-vehicle crash kills 2 people in Fort Bend County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --
A crash has left two people dead according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.


Deputies say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 36.

The cause of the crash is currently unknown.

The road is expected to close for an extended period of time.

A crew is currently en route to the scene. We will update as more information comes available.
