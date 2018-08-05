4-vehicle crash kills 2 in Fort Bend County, deputies say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) --A crash has left two people dead according to the Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office.
Major Crash: SH 36 / Long Lane. 4-vehicles. 2x fatalities. Life Flight en route. Road will be closed for an extended period. pic.twitter.com/gR1wPKfnIO— FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) August 6, 2018
Deputies say the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. on State Highway 36.
The cause of the crash is currently unknown.
The road is expected to close for an extended period of time.
A crew is currently en route to the scene. We will update as more information comes available.