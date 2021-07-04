children hit by car

3-year-old died after being hit by car father was driving in Harris Co., law enforcement said

A 3-year-old was killed after he was run over by his father Sunday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.

Right now, deputies said the incident is being investigated as an accident.



The deadly accident happened in the 16000 block of Sugar Tree Drive around 3 p.m.

Constables with Precinct 4 said they couldn't confirm much information other than the few details shared on Twitter.



"It's very tragic," Lieutenant L. Rogers said. "We're still trying to gather our information."

Authorities said they haven't determined if the father will face any charges.

