3-year-old died after being hit by car father was driving in Harris Co., law enforcement said

HAPPENING NOW : AUTO PEDESTRIAN ACCIDENT



Constable Investigators are on the scene of an auto pedestrian accident in the 16000 blk. Of Sugar Tree involving the death of a 3 year old child.



Asking for prayers for the family . Please avoid the area investigation is underway. pic.twitter.com/erxPZFiDmF — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) July 4, 2021

A 3-year-old was killed after he was run over by his father Sunday afternoon in northwest Harris County, according to authorities.The deadly accident happened in the 16000 block of Sugar Tree Drive around 3 p.m.Constables with Precinct 4 said they couldn't confirm much information other than the few details shared on Twitter."It's very tragic," Lieutenant L. Rogers said. "We're still trying to gather our information."Authorities said they haven't determined if the father will face any charges.