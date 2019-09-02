child injured

3-year-old hit by car after sneaking out of home with 4-year-old brother in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A three-year-old girl is in critical condition after being hit by a car in southwest Houston.

It happened on Bellerive Drive in Sharpstown just after 10 p.m. Sunday

Police say the 3-year-old girl and her 4-year-old brother somehow managed to get out off their parents' apartment without the adults knowing and tried to cross the street. The 4-year-old made it across the street, but the 3-year-old was hit by a car.



Police say the driver of the car stayed at the scene and showed no sign of impairment.

The little girl was taken to the hospital with critical injuries.

"Apparently, they snuck out of the apartment without dad knowing, mom was showering so, dad realized they were not in the apartment to come look for them," said Sgt. J. Uribe with Houston Police.

The girl is stable. Police say they will refer this case to the district attorney's office to see if any charges will be filed.

