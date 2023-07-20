Father of 5-year-old girl facing charges after documents stating extreme abuse is uncovered in court

Several family members related to a 5-year-old have been named in court documents alleging severe child abuse from 2020 to 2022.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- New court documents are detailing the severe abuse of a 5-year-old child at the hands of her father, who is now facing felony charges.

Documents allege the child, who was 3 years old at the time, was singled out by the family for physical abuse. Three other children were in the home at the time, all under the age of 10, and were reported to be in good health.

RELATED: Woman released on $20K bond after allegedly kicking and stomping on 9-year-old's head, records show



ABC13 found that the child at the center of the case has a known history with the Department of Family Protective Services.

A horrific timeline from 2020-2022 details the child suffering from internal injuries that required surgery, broken bones, missing teeth, and an amputated finger.

That list is just a fraction of the alleged injuries and mistreatments. A doctor who treated the child in 2022 said she could have died of her injuries if left untreated for any longer.

Court documents say the child may never have received medical treatment if not for the recommendation of Family Protective Services to the child's parents.

ABC13 reached out to DPFS to ask if the family was suspected of abusing the girl for years, why did she remain in their custody, and whose custody is she in now? The department said to ABC13 that it would look into the case, but we have not heard anything further.

RELATED: Houston parents charged after baby's death ruled a homicide from blunt force injuries, police say

Three adults are mentioned in the documents. The child's father, Allan Carcamo Pereira, is facing felony charges and is being held on a $100,000 bond; a mother who is not named but is said to be charged with injury to a child, and an aunt who court documents identify as Melina Del Rosario Garcia Pereira.

Rosario was facing charges of injury to a child, but that case is now listed as inactive.

ABC13 contacted the district attorney's office for comment but was told no one was available.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.