Houston parents charged after baby's death ruled a homicide from blunt force injuries, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and a father have been charged nearly six months after their 2-month-old son died at their home on Houston's southside.

Lionel Guerrero, 33, and Yalitza Macias, 27, are both charged with injury to a child - serious bodily injury in the death of their son, Roman Guerrero.

According to Houston police, paramedics transported the baby from the couple's home in the 6500 block of Beekman Road to Texas Children's Hospital around 8:30 a.m. on Oct. 2, 2022. At the hospital, doctors pronounced Roman dead.

Guerrero and Macias reportedly told officials that Guerrero fell asleep with the baby on his chest, and when he woke up, he noticed the baby was face down and not breathing.

However, an autopsy found the boy had numerous internal injuries, as well as evidence of previously healed injuries, HPD said.

According to charging documents, the boy had a incompletely healed skull fracture, two possible brain hemorrhages, multiple old rib fractures, new rib fractures, two incompletely healed liver lacerations, and blood in the abdominal cavity.

A doctor determined the injuries were consistent with non-accidental trauma that happened in the days and weeks prior to the baby's death.

In February 2023, the boy's death was ruled a homicide, with his cause of death listed as "acute and recent blunt force injuries."

An investigation revealed the two parents were the primary caregivers for the baby, according to police.

On March 28, they were charged, and on March 30, police said they were arrested without incident.

Documents reveal the couple has a history with Child Protective Services. In a previous case, their 4-month-old child was removed from the home due to abuse, with very similar injuries to Roman.

Guerrero and Macias made false statements about how the 4-month-old was injured in that case, officials said.

Two other juvenile children were living at the home at the time of Roman's death, according to charging documents.

Macias appeared in court on Thursday night and a judge set her bond at $100,000. At last check, Guerrero was still waiting on his first court appearance.