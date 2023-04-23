Woman released on $20K bond after allegedly kicking and stomping on 9-year-old's head, records show

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- A 9-year-old is hospitalized after being abused by a family member at a home in Spring, according to charging documents.

On Thursday, Alexis Jackson was arrested and charged with injury to a child after allegedly stomping on the 9-year-old's head. Documents show she was released after attending probable cause court and making her $20,000 bond.

Charging documents state Jackson is the child's family member, but records do not specify how they are related.

On Wednesday, deputies with Constable Mark Herman's Office responded to a welfare check on a child in the 4800 block of Aquagate Drive.

Jackson was at the scene when constable deputies arrived and found the 9-year-old with visible injuries on their head, according to documents.

The child was transported to the hospital. Investigators did not say what condition the child was in.

Pct. 4 constable deputies said Child Protective Services were contacted.

"(Jackson) was seen on video kicking and stomping on a 9-year-old child. The child also reported not being fed 'in a while,'" according to court documents.