New findings bolster deputies' belief that 3 Crosby teens died in double murder-suicide

Two 17-year-old girls were among the three teenagers whose bodies were found Tuesday.
Three teens are dead in what Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez is calling a double-homicide-suicide in a Crosby home

CROSBY, Texas (KTRK) -- Investigators looking into the deaths of three teenagers found in a Crosby home now have new information that supports suspicions that a double murder-suicide took place.

On Thursday, the Harris County Sheriff's Office identified the three people whose bodies were found Tuesday afternoon as Hayden Burns, 15; Haley Burns, 17; and Kadience Cadena, 17. Hayden and Haley are siblings.

Deputies also disclosed the cause of each person's death. Haley and Kadience died as a result of murder. Hayden's cause of death was suicide. The sheriff's office believes Hayden may have shot his sister Haley and Kadience before turning the gun on himself. In the immediate aftermath, investigators said evidence at the scene led them to believe one firearm was used in all three deaths.

The three teens' bodies were found by a family member, in different parts of the farm-style home in the 4500 block of Wolcek Road, deputies say.

A motive remains under investigation, but Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez called the deaths "senseless" and "tragic."

While not much more information on the victims was released by the sheriff's office on Thursday, Crosby ISD weighed in on the deaths, even though district officials confirmed the teens were not enrolled with them.

"Although the teenagers were not current students, we are thinking of and praying for those who knew them in our community. District counselors have been made available at all campuses this week to speak with students and staff in need of extra support," the district said.

Eyewitness News is pursuing additional details as new findings emerge in the case. Get updates by following Stefania Okolie on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
