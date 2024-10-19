Suspect, 2 brothers dead in double-murder suicide in NE Harris County after domestic dispute: HCSO

Three people were shot, and killed in an apparent double-murder suicide in NE Harris County after a couple's dispute.

2 brothers shot, killed during couple's dispute in NE Harris Co.: HCSO Three people were shot, and killed in an apparent double-murder suicide in NE Harris County after a couple's dispute.

2 brothers shot, killed during couple's dispute in NE Harris Co.: HCSO Three people were shot, and killed in an apparent double-murder suicide in NE Harris County after a couple's dispute.

2 brothers shot, killed during couple's dispute in NE Harris Co.: HCSO Three people were shot, and killed in an apparent double-murder suicide in NE Harris County after a couple's dispute.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is investigating an apparent double murder-suicide in northwest Harris County where three people, including two brothers, were shot and killed during what officials are calling a domestic dispute among neighbors Thursday evening.

Officials said it started in the 11700 block of S. Spicewood Lane around 11 p.m. when a woman and her boyfriend were fighting.

HCSO said during the argument that the woman took her two children to the home next door where three brothers lived for safety reasons. Police said they were unclear about how well the men knew the woman but were told that the woman felt safe enough to go there for help.

RELATED: Woman called 911 before family of 3 found dead in suspected murder-suicide in Meyerland, HPD says

The woman's boyfriend then came over, where he was confronted by the three brothers outside. Police said that is when the boyfriend reportedly pulled out a gun and fatally struck 2 of them.

HCSO said one of the three brothers also pulled out a weapon and returned fire at the suspect, who ran back to the home where he shared with the woman.

HCSO said that shortly after, the woman's boyfriend then turned the gun on himself once deputies arrived. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said the two brothers who were killed were in their 30s and 50s.

While looking at the scene, deputies said this was not the first time law enforcement was called to this home. Officials said just a few days earlier, there had been a family violence call between the woman and the boyfriend, but details on the incident were limited.

No names have been released of the victims, and officials said the surviving brother, the woman, and her two kids are said to be OK and are cooperating with law enforcement.

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, X and Instagram.