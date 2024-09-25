Man survives after allegedly murdering his wife and attempting to kill himself, League City PD says

LEAGUE CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- A 62-year-old man is in custody for his wife's murder after attempting to end his life, according to the League City Police Department.

On Tuesday, at about 10:30 a.m., the Galveston County Sheriff's Office requested help from League City PD evicting Charles McCoy and his 62-year-old wife, Susan McCoy, from their home in the 100 block of Crescent Bay Drive.

After officers met with the responding deputy, they tried to make contact at the front door, but no one answered, police said.

Once they entered the home, officers found Susan McCoy dead, lying on the floor of the master bedroom.

Charles McCoy was also found lying on the bedroom floor with apparent self-inflicted injuries, but he was still alive. First responders began treating his injuries until he was taken to the hospital.

After a thorough investigation, the Galveston County District Attorney's Office accepted a murder charge against Charles McCoy, and he was placed into custody.

His bond was set at $150,000.

If you are struggling with thoughts of suicide, or worried about a friend or loved one, help is available. Call or text the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 for free, confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week.