3 juveniles arrested after damaging deputy's vehicle in what authorities call hostile hotel takeover

@HCSOTexas units responded to a hostile parking lot takeover at a hotel parking lot located at 8845 West Road. Units determined several vehicles were involved. Three juveniles caused damage to the responding unit’s patrol vehicles and have been detained. #HouNews pic.twitter.com/y95J0Xz1le — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) April 4, 2022

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three juveniles were arrested Sunday night in north Houston after damaging a deputy's patrol vehicle at a hotel parking lot, according to officials.Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a hostile parking lot takeover in the 8800 block of West Road. Deputies said several vehicles were involved."Can you get me some additional units? I have about a 100 to 150 people attacking my vehicle," the deputy could be heard saying via radio.According to the deputy, the individuals had been racing in the area.The deputy was not hurt.