3 juveniles arrested after damaging deputy's vehicle in what authorities call hostile hotel takeover

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Three juveniles were arrested Sunday night in north Houston after damaging a deputy's patrol vehicle at a hotel parking lot, according to officials.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said deputies responded to a hostile parking lot takeover in the 8800 block of West Road. Deputies said several vehicles were involved.

"Can you get me some additional units? I have about a 100 to 150 people attacking my vehicle," the deputy could be heard saying via radio.

According to the deputy, the individuals had been racing in the area.

The deputy was not hurt.

