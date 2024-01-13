Should you drip faucets? Here's how to prepare your home for freezing temps ahead of arctic blast

Should you drip my faucets? Here's how to prepare your home for the arctic blast as ERCOT expands its weather watch from Sunday until Wednesday.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Between TxDOT pre-treating the roads, airports bringing in de-icers, and the city being on standby in case conditions worsen, everyone is ready for whatever this cold snap brings.

On Friday, ABC13 heard from Houston Public Works and Mayor John Whitmire, who shared Transtar is monitoring road conditions Saturday morning for potential icy conditions.

They called it an all-hands-on-deck operation. With these freezing temperatures comes added responsibility to homeowners.

If you haven't yet, now is the time to put those insulated caps on outdoor faucets, and to wrap pipes exposed to the cold to keep them from freezing and potentially causing a break.

Blankets, towels, or hardware store supplies will all get the job done. It's also a good idea to keep your thermostats on and at the same temperature all day and to close up a garage if you have one to keep from losing heat.

Not only that, but the lovely plants you've spent all summer protecting from the extreme heat do not mead some help from the cold. You can use blankets and sheets to protect them. We're told that if a plant dies die back to not panic right away because some plants are meant to die back.

Covering outdoor plants might be a good idea, too. Added mulch protects the roots, and a sheet or tarp will save the leaves. Just make sure to steak or tie it down so it doesn't blow away.

However, the city is asking you not to drip your faucets. If too many people drip at once, it could impact water pressure. However, they understand some don't have an option.

"We ask you to be mindful and not have a stream of water but that it is truly a drip," Carol Haddock, with Houston Public Works, said. "It's not gonna hurt anything you want to be prepared don't wait till the last minute."

For more news updates, follow Lileana Pearson on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.