Texans prepare for Baltimore's cold and MVP favorite Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE, Maryland (KTRK) -- Temperatures in the 20s makes for miserable conditions for most people in Houston, but it allowed the Texans players to prepare for what they'll be facing in Baltimore this weekend.

Saturday in Baltimore is expected to be dry and bitterly cold with a high of 25 and a low of 15 degrees.

But the weather isn't the only issue. The challenge for the Texans' defense starts with MVP favorite Lamar Jackson.

"He's going to make some plays, right? There's a reason why he's in the MVP conversation, and he's had a great season," said Matt Burke, the Texans' defensive coordinator. "He's a great player, so we understand that there's going to be plays that are made out there, and it's definitely going to be a part of our mindset of just like, 'Hey, next play, back up.' We have a plan, how we want to approach it, and we have to stick with it."

While Jackson is a force, he has struggled in past postseasons, going one and three in the playoffs with four total touchdowns and seven turnovers.

You can watch our playoff coverage on ABC13 from home. It begins with our Countdown to Kickoff show Saturday at noon. The Texans and Ravens playoff game kicks off at 3:30 p.m.

