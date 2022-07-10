person killed

Man shot and killed in car with 2-year-old present in southwest Houston, police say

By
2-year-old present in deadly shootout in southwest Houston, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man was shot and killed in a car in southwest Houston on Sunday afternoon, police said.

At about 1 p.m., Houston police responded to a shooting at 5907 W. Airport.


Upon arrival, investigators found a man, believed to be in his 20s, dead with gunshot wounds inside his car.

Homicide investigators confirm the victim was inside the car with likely two other adults and a 2-year-old who were not at the scene upon officer arrival.

Police said the victim got into an argument that led to a shootout near a 24/7 convenience store. When the victim was struck, he drove down to the area where his car was found, lost consciousness, and crashed into a fence.
Investigators said the bullets passed the 2-year-old child sitting in the car seat.


The Houston Police Department said they are searching for the suspect(s) and the people in the car with the victim that left the scene.

HPD described one out of possibly two suspects to be a Black man in his 20s with twisty short dreads.

