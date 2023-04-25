A neighbor we spoke to said one of the bullets went through a common wall and hit an object on his nightstand. He was in bed at the time and came close to getting hit.

Suspect may have forced his way into apartment unit before firing shots that killed 1, hurt another

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A man is dead and another man was taken to a hospital with gunshot wounds after a suspect forced his way into an apartment and opened fire in southwest Houston, police say.

Officers said they were called at about 5:15 a.m. Tuesday to 10203 Forum Park after someone said they heard screaming and shots fired.

When police arrived, two men were found shot.

Family members of the murder victim showed up to the complex and were too distraught to speak to us, but police say there were three people in the unit when the suspect started shooting.

Police told ABC13 it appears the door to an upstairs unit was forced in, however there are security bars on all the doors, so it is believed the people in the unit may have opened the door. That is possibly how the suspect got inside.

There were several shots fired in the unit, and police say the victims may have fired back at the suspect.

Police are not sure why the unit was targeted or why the suspect opened fire.

"We don't know yet. We are still investigating. All we know is that the suspect was a Black male, and he was possibly in a light-colored truck that left the scene. We have one witness, and we are still working on getting more information," Ofc. Andrea Rebollo said.

A woman who was in the unit was not hurt, according to police. She is being interviewed.

Meanwhile, we spoke to a resident who shares a common wall with the victim. He told us one of the bullets went through that common wall and hit an object on his nightstand. He was in bed at the time, and apparently, that stray bullet came very close to hitting him as well.

There are security cameras at the complex, and HPD is working to access them to see if they can get a better description of the suspect.

