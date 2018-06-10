LIGHTNING

2 kids and 1 adult struck by lightning at a park near an apartment complex

BALTIMORE, Maryland --
Two kids and one adult are in serious condition after being struck by lightning at an apartment complex in Maryland, WJZ-TV reports.

Firefighters said all three people were in serious condition and rushed to a hospital after the strike.

"I mean we've had rain for the last month. You just don't expect, you know, something to horrible happen," Kim Jolley, a resident said.

With round after round of rain beating down on Baltimore this month, this is a rare but terrifying accident.

The names of the victims have not been released yet.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lightningchild injuredMaryland
LIGHTNING
Teen struck by lightning describes what he felt
3 men struck by lightning all expected to survive
Woman injured after lightning strike at country music festival
Girlfriend saves teen's life after lightning strike
Houston-area chef's home goes up in flames after lightning strike
More lightning
Top Stories
Bank worker accused in $75,000 robbery appears in court
Woman shot while sleeping in bedroom in NW Harris County
Vandal caught on camera tying used condom onto couple's truck
Dad who lost 6 family members during Harvey: 'It hurt bad'
La Porte High student accused of flashing gun outside school
Woman and child dead after motel AC unit malfunction
Ninfa's picks Galleria area for all-new second location
Watch out! Highway 290 changes catching drivers off guard
Show More
Dad surprises 2-year-old daughter with dance during chemotherapy
Jose Altuve keeps ball from his first career Triple-A hit
Deshaun Watson graces cover of Sports Illustrated
How millions donated during Harvey helped feed the hungry
Woman killed inside her apartment in northwest Houston
More News